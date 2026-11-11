Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Plus cloud streaming app for Windows PCs next month, ending a service that allowed subscribers to stream PlayStation games without owning a console.

The company confirmed the app will be discontinued on December 10, 2026, after revealing that fewer than 0.4 per cent of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers were using the service.

The announcement was quietly included in a PlayStation Blog post detailing the latest additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

Sony said the decision followed a review of its subscription offerings, with the company increasingly focusing resources on services that attract greater player engagement.

“With a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%) using the PlayStation Plus app on PC, making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use,” Sony said.

The shutdown means PC users will no longer be able to stream supported PlayStation console games through the PlayStation Plus app, removing an alternative way to access selected titles without purchasing PlayStation hardware.

However, Sony confirmed that existing PlayStation Plus memberships and benefits on PS5 and PS4 consoles will remain unaffected.

The company also plans to notify affected PC subscribers directly ahead of the December shutdown.

The move comes as Sony reportedly reconsiders its broader PC gaming strategy, including plans to bring major PlayStation-exclusive titles to Windows.

While the company has released several high-profile games on PC in recent years, reports suggest it is becoming more selective about which first-party titles receive computer versions.

Microsoft, meanwhile, continues to expand its Xbox ecosystem across consoles, PCs and cloud gaming, allowing users to access supported games on multiple devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming and its Play Anywhere initiative.

Sony’s decision to abandon the PlayStation Plus PC app highlights the contrasting approaches of the two gaming giants, with PlayStation increasingly concentrating on its console ecosystem while Xbox pushes further into cross-platform gaming.

For the small number of PC gamers who relied on PlayStation Plus cloud streaming, the December 10 shutdown will remove a convenient way to access supported PlayStation titles without dedicated console hardware.