Home > Latest News > Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage

Sony PS5 Pro May Meet Xbox With 2TB Storage

By | 30 Aug 2024

A podcaster who claims to have seen a PS5 Pro devkit says it came with 2TB of storage, but there is no guarantee that much will be within the product that ends up on shelves.

Moore’s Law Is Dead host Tom said he recently met with a source and was shown a PS5 Pro devkit.

A devkit is a piece of bespoke hardware used to develop games for various consoles. They’re not easy to come by, and they don’t necessarily indicate what the final consumer product will look like.

Or, as Tom put it: “It has two terabytes of storage; I can’t promise that will translate into retail.”

“Another thing I noted was that it had the same two prong power connector that the PS5 had, so this suggests this thing is using less than 250 watts, and likely around or below 200 watts, so they’re not pushing this thing hard at all. It’s probably going to be a very cool and quiet running machine.”

Co-host Dan said he was glad “they’re not pushing 300 watts”.

Tipsters have predicted a 45% performance improvement in rasterised rendering with a larger GPU and faster memory; the potential to support 8K graphics, improved ray tracing architecture, and custom machine learning architecture.

Trusted Reviews noted that “the PS5 Pro enhancements for any game are presumably going to require additional storage – at least if the console’s performance proves to be meaningfully higher. Think new high-quality assets, for example. Given that even 1TB can feel a little tight on the PS5 Slim, it could be argued that 2GB is the bare minimum Sony should be gunning for with its Pro model”.

Xbox Series X – 2 TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is currently on pre-order, starting at $999, and will be available from October 15.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Sony Has Offloaded 60 Million PS5s. So What About The Pro?
Sony On A Roll Despite slump In PlayStation Console Sales
Astro Bot PlayStation 5 (Image: Sourced from PlayStation blog)
Sony PlayStation Blood & Guts Out, Family-Friendly Games In
Sony Video Game Head Retires, Co-Successors Named
Sony Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Is Harvey Norman Up For Sale As Gerry Talks About Delisting & Private Equity
Latest News
/
August 30, 2024
/
Disappointment For Oz Retailers As Sales Remain Flat
Latest News
/
August 30, 2024
/
Job Cuts At TPG Telecom After 40% Slide in Profit
Latest News
/
August 30, 2024
/
Hisense OLED TV Hits 1,000 Nits, Up From 900
Latest News
/
August 30, 2024
/
Shocks Ripple Through Harvey Norman After 35% Profit Slump, Shares Take A Dive
Latest News
/
August 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Is Harvey Norman Up For Sale As Gerry Talks About Delisting & Private Equity
Latest News
/
August 30, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman could delist from the ASX in coming decades but some claim that management he is already talking to...
Read More