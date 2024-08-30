A podcaster who claims to have seen a PS5 Pro devkit says it came with 2TB of storage, but there is no guarantee that much will be within the product that ends up on shelves.

Moore’s Law Is Dead host Tom said he recently met with a source and was shown a PS5 Pro devkit.

A devkit is a piece of bespoke hardware used to develop games for various consoles. They’re not easy to come by, and they don’t necessarily indicate what the final consumer product will look like.

Or, as Tom put it: “It has two terabytes of storage; I can’t promise that will translate into retail.”

“Another thing I noted was that it had the same two prong power connector that the PS5 had, so this suggests this thing is using less than 250 watts, and likely around or below 200 watts, so they’re not pushing this thing hard at all. It’s probably going to be a very cool and quiet running machine.”

Co-host Dan said he was glad “they’re not pushing 300 watts”.

Tipsters have predicted a 45% performance improvement in rasterised rendering with a larger GPU and faster memory; the potential to support 8K graphics, improved ray tracing architecture, and custom machine learning architecture.

Trusted Reviews noted that “the PS5 Pro enhancements for any game are presumably going to require additional storage – at least if the console’s performance proves to be meaningfully higher. Think new high-quality assets, for example. Given that even 1TB can feel a little tight on the PS5 Slim, it could be argued that 2GB is the bare minimum Sony should be gunning for with its Pro model”.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is currently on pre-order, starting at $999, and will be available from October 15.