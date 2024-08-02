Sony says it’s taken on board feedback from the PlayStation community, and has rolled out a new PS5 beta that introduces personalised 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, and the ability to limit Remote Play access for individual users.

Also, PS5 beta participants using the latest, slimmer PS5 model will be able to test adaptive charging for their controllers.

“In this generation, 3D audio is one of the key ways that creators have enhanced the immersive quality of games,” said Hiromi Wakai, Vice President of Product Management, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“As individuals, we all hear sounds differently based on the size and shape of our head, ears and ear canals.”

Wakai said a new feature will let your PS5 console create a personalised 3D audio profile: “With a set of headphones or earbuds like the Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, you can run through a set of sound quality tests to analyse a vast number of factors to create an audio profile that best fits your hearing characteristics.”

He said personalised 3D audio may enable users to better sense the positions of characters and objects in a game world more clearly than before.

Another feature of the latest PS5 beta is the ability to adjust Remote Play settings per user and choose who is allowed to connect to your PS5 console using Remote Play.

“If your friends or family members come over and sign in to your PS5 console with their account for PlayStation Network, you can easily modify who can continue to access your PS5 console using Remote Play when they leave,” said Wakai.

Adaptive charging for the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers and Access controller is now available for PS5 beta participants using the latest PS5 model, when the console is in rest mode.

“Adaptive charging helps save power by adjusting the length of time that power is supplied to your controller based on its battery level,” said Wakai.

PS5 beta access is currently limited to selected participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K., Germany and France but Wakai said Sony plans to release the update globally “in the coming months”.