Sony Projectors Return After Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way

By | 29 May 2025

Sony has resumed sales of its home cinema and business projectors across Europe and the UK, following a two-month suspension due to EU sanctions.

The temporary halt stemmed from export restrictions affecting a supplier tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

With updated EU regulations now in place, Sony confirmed that projector shipments have restarted, including its flagship BRAVIA Projector 8 and Projector 9 models.

Sony is also set to launch its Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) in Europe this summer. The mid-range model slots between the XW5000ES and premium Bravia 8, offering a 2200-lumen laser light source, native 4K resolution, and gaming-friendly specs like 4K 120Hz support and low latency.

Powered by the XR Processor, the Bravia Projector 7 supports Sony’s suite of display technologies including XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, TRILUMINOS PRO, and Deep Black. It is also IMAX Enhanced certified, making it a good option for home cinema enthusiasts.

Previously launched in other regions, the Projector 7 had been unavailable in the EU during the sanctions period. Pricing has yet to be confirmed.



