HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production

Sony Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production

By | 19 Mar 2024

The production of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headsets has reportedly been paused due to a backlog of unsold headsets.

Bloomberg claimed PSVR2 sales have slowed every quarter since the product’s release in February last year, which has caused stocks to build up.

It was reported that Sony produced 2 million headsets, but has apparently not sold through them yet.

This has resulted in the company supposedly pausing the production of new units until some of the backlog has been worked through.

If this proves true, it doesn’t show an optimistic future for Sony’s second headset. After more than a year on the market, the PSVR2 has suffered due to a lack of first-party game support and exclusive content.

The PSVR2 was less popular in the gaming industry than its predecessor, and Bloomberg’s report suggests there’s no indication on when production will resume for new units.

Sony has yet to comment on the validity of this report.

For this year, upcoming PSVR2 games include, ‘Aces of Thunder,’ ‘Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate,’ ‘Zombie Army VR,’ ‘Metro Awakening,’ ‘Behemoth.’

On the first anniversary of the device, Sony revealed its preparing to make the PSVR2 compatible with PCs, but no other updates have come out since.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
“3x Faster” Sony PS5 Pro Tipped For 2024 Release
New PS5 System Update Rolling Out
Best Buy Stops Selling Physical Media; Sony Takes Over Disney’s DVDs, Blu-rays
Mass Sackings At Sony, OZ PlayStation Operation Impacted, Will TV Division Be Next?
Sony Tests PC Support For Latest VR Headset
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Classé Unveils New Delta Preamplifier
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Vinyl Record Sales To Be Used To Measure Inflation
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Logitech Stock Takes A Nose Dive After Another Senior Exec Quits
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Aussie Broadband Shares Slump 25% Told To Sell Superloop Shares
Latest News
/
March 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Any connected device you own can be used to spy on you, with many TVs coming with cameras that are...
Read More