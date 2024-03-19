The production of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headsets has reportedly been paused due to a backlog of unsold headsets.

Bloomberg claimed PSVR2 sales have slowed every quarter since the product’s release in February last year, which has caused stocks to build up.

It was reported that Sony produced 2 million headsets, but has apparently not sold through them yet.

This has resulted in the company supposedly pausing the production of new units until some of the backlog has been worked through.

If this proves true, it doesn’t show an optimistic future for Sony’s second headset. After more than a year on the market, the PSVR2 has suffered due to a lack of first-party game support and exclusive content.

The PSVR2 was less popular in the gaming industry than its predecessor, and Bloomberg’s report suggests there’s no indication on when production will resume for new units.

Sony has yet to comment on the validity of this report.

For this year, upcoming PSVR2 games include, ‘Aces of Thunder,’ ‘Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate,’ ‘Zombie Army VR,’ ‘Metro Awakening,’ ‘Behemoth.’

On the first anniversary of the device, Sony revealed its preparing to make the PSVR2 compatible with PCs, but no other updates have come out since.