HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Launches First 98 Inch 4K LCD TV

Sony Launches First 98 Inch 4K LCD TV

By | 21 Aug 2023

Sony have announced a new alternative to TCL and Samsung’s 98 inch 4K TVs, the brand new 98 inch X90L, available now in the US, the UK, and more, however, there is no information on an Australian launch as of yet.

Consumer have been leaning more towards affordable 98 inch 4K LCD TVs rather than 8K, and now Sony is ready to challenge TCL.

Featuring a 100/120Hz VA LCD panel with LED zone dimming, powered by Sony’s latest Cognitive Processor XR video processor, supporting up to 4K 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Sony’s first 98 inch TV was launched in 2019 in 8K, and came with a $70,000 price tag. This X90L in 4K is looking at a much cheaper $10,000 price tag, however it’s still a lot more expensive compared to TCL and Samsung. Currently, TCL’s costs $5,000 (US), £3400 (UK), and €3600 (Germany).

All three 98 inch 4K TVs use the same VA LCD panel produced TCL CSOT.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Pixel Watch 2 Details Confirmed
Samsung & LG Take On The Chinese In OLED Panel Battle, Will It Work?
Samsung Confirms Foldable Tablet Speculation
Carriers Smartphone Sales Crash, Lack Of Innovation Blamed
Samsung Tablets Awarded Canstar Blue’s 2023 Most Satisfied Customers Award
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Madden 24 Gamers Report Glitchy Audio On PS5 & PC
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Samsung’s Newly Released Galaxy Devices On Sale In Oz Today
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
The New GoPro Hero 12 To Gain Better Battery Life
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Google Revamps Camera App UI For Pixel 8
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, has announced it will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, and Elon...
Read More