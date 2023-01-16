HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Launches DualSense Edge Controller

Sony Launches DualSense Edge Controller

16 Jan 2023

Sony is releasing the much-awaited DualSense Edge Controller on January 26, and has added support for the controller in its latest PlayStation 5 update.

With the new controller, players can remap their buttons, swap out the caps on the sticks and plug in additional controls via attachable back paddles.

They can also adjust the sensitivity of sticks to best suit the game they’re playing and the intensity of vibration. Each slate of control settings can be set to a user’s profile so that the DualSense Edge will automatically adapt when they login.

Retailing for $340, the DualSense Edge comes with extra dome caps, back buttons, a USB cable, connector housing and a carrying case. Players can download the PS5 update to support their controllers now.

It is available for preorder now.



