Home > Latest News > Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%

Sony Jack Up Price Of PlayStation Console By 20%

By | 28 Aug 2024

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation 5 game console with early buyers in Japan already slugged a 20% increase.

The move comes as gamers dump console gaming for PC’s and Sony struggles to increase sales of their consoles with price rises set to be rolled out in Australia and other foreign markets.

The Sony PlayStation 5 console is currently selling at JB Hi Fi for $799.

PS5 Slim Console.

Sony has said it expects to sell 18 million PS5 consoles globally this financial year, down from 20.8 million in the same period a year earlier.

Earlier this year $10 billion was wiped off Sony’s value after the Japanese tech giant cut its sales forecast for their PlayStation 5 console.

Analysts, who already thought Sony’s PS5 target was too high claim that Sony has a bigger issue due to declining margins which they appear to now be trying to rectify.

At the start of the year, they were hoping to sell 21 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending in March, compared with a previous forecast of 25 million units.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Sony On A Roll Despite slump In PlayStation Console Sales
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max camera (Image: Sourced from Apple Website)
Further Details Emerge Of Samsung’s iPhone Camera Development
Mirrorless Cameras Back Driving Sales New Canon & Fujifilm Models Due Soon
Sony’s Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbars And Quad Theatre System Now Available In Oz
Sony Considers Morphing More Games Into Movies
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Three In Four Listen To Commercial Radio: Highest Share Since 2014
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
Epson Unveiling High Lumen 4K Projectors At CEDIA
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
HMD Barbie Flip Phone Coming To Oz In September
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
Arc Search
Arc Search Browser Confirmed For Android Devices
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
One-Off Bling Buds Up For Grabs As Bose Turns 60
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Three In Four Listen To Commercial Radio: Highest Share Since 2014
Latest News
/
August 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Commercial radio reached 12.3 million Australians in the latest survey period, according to the GfK ratings. GfK provides an estimate...
Read More