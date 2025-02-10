Home > Latest News > Sony Hit With Massive PlayStation Network Outage

Sony Hit With Massive PlayStation Network Outage

10 Feb 2025
PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony Group faced a massive PlayStation Network (PSN) outage over the weekend that affected thousands of players around the world.

The crippling incident lasted more than a full day, with the first indications of problems with the platform reported around 10am AEDT on Saturday, with Sony confirming that it had restored services around 11am AEDT on Sunday.

PSN has an estimated 116 million monthly users, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment estimates from September 30.

The outage meant that players had issues with logging into accounts, visiting the PlayStation Store, or even launching their games.

PlayStation 5 Pro

 

“PSN has been restored,” Sony said in a statement on X. “You should be able to access online features without any problems now,” the company said.

The outage is one of the longest outages faced by the platform. It’s unclear what caused the server outage.

The official Ask PlayStation support account on X termed the incident as an “operational issue” without providing further details.

It added that Sony is giving an automatic five extra days of service to PlayStation Plus subscribers to make up for the outage.

 

In Australia, a PlayStation Plus subscription starts from $11.95 per month for the Essential edition and goes up to $21.95 per month for the Deluxe edition.

The expensive new PlayStation 5 Pro became available in Australia in November last year at a price point of $1,999.

Some of the major titles expected to arrive on PlayStation later this year includes Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds and Rockstar Games’s Grand Theft Auto VI.



