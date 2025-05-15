Sony has sold 77.8 million PlayStation 5 units globally since its 2020 launch, closely mirroring PS4 sales over the same period, but escalating US tariffs may trigger further PS5 price hikes in Australia.

The company said it shipped 2.8 million PS5s in the last quarter, contributing to a full-year total of 18.5 million units, down from 20.8 million in fiscal 2023.

While game sales rose 9% year-on-year, boosting the division’s operating income by 43%, Sony is forecasting flat revenue for 2025 and a potential ¥100 billion (A$1.01 billion) blow from tariffs, mainly due to US-China trade tensions.

To offset these costs, Sony CFO Lin Tao said the company is weighing up price increases on hardware, including the PS5. While no specific figures were given, Tao confirmed that passing costs on to consumers is “under consideration”.

Sony has already lifted PS5 prices in Australia, with the PS5 Slim now starting at A$799 and the PS5 Pro at A$999. A further increase could put the Pro console well over A$1,000.

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki also suggested shifting PS5 production to the US to dodge future tariff hits. Most PS5 units are currently assembled in China, where tariffs have soared to 30% under new US policies.

The news follows Microsoft’s recent Xbox hardware price hikes, blamed partly on rising development and logistics costs. Analysts warn that Sony could follow suit globally if the tariff dispute persists.

Adding to the pressure is the delay of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI to May 2026, a title expected to drive major PS5 sales. Without it, Sony may struggle to maintain momentum, especially with Nintendo’s Switch 2 set to launch next month.