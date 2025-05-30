Home > Latest News > Sony Expands Cinema Line with New FX2 Camera

Sony Expands Cinema Line with New FX2 Camera

By | 30 May 2025

Sony has unveiled the FX2, the newest model in its Cinema Line camera range, designed for solo filmmakers, content creators, and small production crews seeking high-end performance in a compact form.

The FX2 inherits the full-frame sensor capabilities and cinematic aesthetic Sony’s Cinema Line is known for, while adding new usability features, including a tiltable electronic viewfinder and improved autofocus.

Sony says the FX2, weighing just under 700g, was developed based on user feedback, with a strong focus on improving solo operation.

The camera supports up to 13 hours of continuous 4K 60p recording, helped by its active cooling system, and includes new image stabilisation options like Dynamic Active Mode and Auto Framing, which tracks and crops footage to keep subjects in frame.

The FX2 features a 33MP back-illuminated Exmor R sensor, Dual Base ISO (800 and 4000), and support for 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra recording. It also enables shooting in multiple colour profiles, including S-Cinetone and S-Log3, and allows for importing custom LUTs.

Audio options are upgraded with a bundled model offering XLR/TRS terminals and 3.5mm stereo input, while connectivity includes HDMI Type-A, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and LAN support.

The camera can also output 16-bit RAW video and supports live streaming and remote workflows.

The FX2 maintains compatibility with other Cinema Line cameras like the FX3 and FX30 and introduces an intuitive UI with a redesigned BIG6 menu screen and quick toggle between still and video modes. It also includes accessibility features like a screen reader and magnification for improved usability.

Available from July 2025, the FX2 will be sold body-only or with a top handle.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Sony Expands Anime Push as Crunchyroll Hits 17M Subscribers
Sony Projectors Return After Sanctions, New Bravia Model on the Way
Robot vs Stick: New Issue Of SmartHouse Dives into the Future of Cleaning, Sound & Latest TV’s
Sony Claims New Standard for Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Unveils 5K, 6K Monitors and New Projector for Creatives
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Bing Lee Family Cashes Up With Sale & Lease Back Offer
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Xbox Handheld Delayed as Microsoft Focuses on Windows Gaming
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Samsung’s Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Now Available in Australia
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
Telstra and Ericsson Launch World-First 5G Tech to Boost Aussie Mobile Networks
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Unveils 5K, 6K Monitors and New Projector for Creatives
Latest News
/
May 30, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Acer has launched its latest ProCreator Series monitors for professional creators, featuring exceptional colour accuracy and high-resolution visuals verified by...
Read More