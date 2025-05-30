Sony has unveiled the FX2, the newest model in its Cinema Line camera range, designed for solo filmmakers, content creators, and small production crews seeking high-end performance in a compact form.

The FX2 inherits the full-frame sensor capabilities and cinematic aesthetic Sony’s Cinema Line is known for, while adding new usability features, including a tiltable electronic viewfinder and improved autofocus.

Sony says the FX2, weighing just under 700g, was developed based on user feedback, with a strong focus on improving solo operation.

The camera supports up to 13 hours of continuous 4K 60p recording, helped by its active cooling system, and includes new image stabilisation options like Dynamic Active Mode and Auto Framing, which tracks and crops footage to keep subjects in frame.

The FX2 features a 33MP back-illuminated Exmor R sensor, Dual Base ISO (800 and 4000), and support for 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra recording. It also enables shooting in multiple colour profiles, including S-Cinetone and S-Log3, and allows for importing custom LUTs.

Audio options are upgraded with a bundled model offering XLR/TRS terminals and 3.5mm stereo input, while connectivity includes HDMI Type-A, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and LAN support.

The camera can also output 16-bit RAW video and supports live streaming and remote workflows.

The FX2 maintains compatibility with other Cinema Line cameras like the FX3 and FX30 and introduces an intuitive UI with a redesigned BIG6 menu screen and quick toggle between still and video modes. It also includes accessibility features like a screen reader and magnification for improved usability.

Available from July 2025, the FX2 will be sold body-only or with a top handle.