Sony Expands Anime Push as Crunchyroll Hits 17M Subscribers

By | 29 May 2025

Sony is going all-in on anime, leveraging its US-based streaming platform Crunchyroll to expand its entertainment empire.

With more than 17 million paying subscribers, the anime-focused service has more than tripled its user base since Sony acquired it in 2021.

Crunchyroll’s expansion is more than just subscriber growth and has become a central pillar in Sony’s content strategy.

Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini confirmed the company’s interest in turning more of Sony’s existing intellectual properties, including games and music, into anime content.

The company is currently preparing to debut an anime adaptation of PlayStation game Ghost of Tsushima (pictured below).

Sony is also investing in anime with hit titles like Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles, which have already sold over 4 million copies globally, with a sequel due this August. Meanwhile, music from Sony-affiliated artists like Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts is crossing over into anime.

In a bid to support the overworked anime production workforce, Sony is developing AnimeCanvas – a new software designed to ease the animation process. The tool will be tested at an Aniplex subsidiary later this year.

Sony is also enhancing platform integration. Crunchyroll is now more accessible via PlayStation consoles and is expanding into mobile games and merchandise.

Globally, the anime market hit a record ¥3.35 trillion (A$32.5 billion) in 2023, with overseas demand now outpacing domestic interest. Crunchyroll estimates the international anime fanbase could double to 2 billion by 2030.



