A production issue has led to Sony delaying the launch of its upcoming PlayStation Pulse Elevate wireless speakers just days before their scheduled release.

The speakers were due to arrive globally on 12 November 2026 and no new release date has been announced.

In an update published on the PlayStation Blog on 6 November, Sony said additional time was needed to ensure the new product meets its intended quality standards.

“As part of our ongoing quality testing of Pulse Elevate speakers, we have identified a production issue with the product and have made the decision to delay the launch,” the company said.

Sony apologised to customers for the inconvenience, adding that it looked forward to bringing the speakers to players soon.

First revealed in 2025, the Pulse Elevate is Sony’s first pair of wireless speakers developed specifically for its PlayStation gaming ecosystem.

Designed for desktop gaming and portable use, the speakers are compatible with PlayStation 5, PC, Mac and the PlayStation Portal handheld gaming device.

The speaker system features planar magnetic drivers and built-in woofers for deeper bass.

Sony has also incorporated its PlayStation Link technology, promising ultra-low latency and lossless wireless connectivity for compatible devices.

Another feature is a built-in microphone integrated into the right speaker, which uses AI-enhanced noise rejection to reduce unwanted background noise during voice chats.

The speaker system also supports Bluetooth connectivity, so users can listen to music or take calls from a separate device while simultaneously receiving game audio through PlayStation Link.

The speakers feature rechargeable batteries and charging docks, allowing them to move between desktop gaming setups and portable use.

Sony had announced a recommended retail price of $329.95 AUD, with Midnight Black and White colour options planned. The black model was intended for global availability, while the white version was restricted to selected markets and retailers.

The delay is another setback for Sony’s expanding PlayStation accessory range. The company has also postponed its FlexStrike wireless fight stick, which was originally set to launch in August but has yet to receive a new release date.

The Pulse Elevate speakers were less than a week away from launch and some media and influencers had reportedly already received review units.

Sony has not explained the nature of the production issue or how long the delay is expected to last.