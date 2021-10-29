It is confirmed.

Sony Group has officially announced that it is considering to join hands with Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) in building a chip factory in Kumamoto – the western part of Japan.

The confirmation came during a media conference to announce Sony’s first-half earnings.

“The stable procurement of semiconductors is a crucial issue amid the chip crunch, and [TSMC’s plant] could be a solution,” Hiroki Totoki, the company’s chief financial officer said.

At present, the company outsources most of its logic chips productions but the merger would enable it to step up efforts to attract more clients and improve the quality of its sensors so that the chips can be used for a wider range of products.

He said the company will hold discussions with TSMC and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on the matter soon.

The discussion would centred around sharing Sony’s expertise in its Japanese chip operations with TSMC, as well as making the proposed plant one of its suppliers of logic chips.

If all goes as planned, construction of the new plant would begin next year, with its first production expected in 2024.

The cost of the chip factory is expected to be around one trillion yen (AU$12 billion).