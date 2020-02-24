HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > Sony Celebrates PS4 Sales By Playing More Games

Sony Celebrates PS4 Sales By Playing More Games

By | 24 Feb 2020
, , ,

Sony is running a promotion in belated celebration of the PlayStation 4 passing 100 million units sold. 

The promotion is aimed at celebrating the players, says Sony, and encourages PS4 owners to participate by playing games and earning trophies. The promotion builds on the long-standing PS4 marketing line of “For the players.” 

Running from today until 15 March, Sony will be tracking how many games are played and how many trophies are earned, with prizes awarded to the PS4 community when three target goals are reached. 

Prizes include a real-life PlayStation Platinum Trophy engraved with your PSN ID, PlayStation Store vouchers, voucher codes for selected PS4 games, PSN themes and PSN avatar images. 

Players can sign up to participate in the promotion here.

We reported back in October last year that the PS4 had sold 100m units, making it the second best-selling home console behind the PS2 (155 million) and fourth best-selling games console overall. Two Nintendo handheld consoles, the DS (154m) and Game Boy/Game Boy Color (119m), have outsold the PS4 to date. 

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Leakster Says Sony PS5 Pre-Orders Coming In March, Good News After Slump In Sales
Sony, New 8K TV & PS4 Tipped To Be Shown At CES 2020
PS4 Back Button Attachment To Compete With Xbox Elite
PlayStation’s Future Revealed At Sony’s State Of Play Broadcast
Sony Reveal ‘Affordable’ PS5 Sale Price
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Said Mysterious Alert Sent ‘Unintentionally’, Apologises
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
Interdyn Launches The Pro-Ject X1 Turntable
Display Hardware Industry
/
February 24, 2020
/
Samsung Halts Factory In Asia After Confirmed Virus Case
Coronavirus Distribution Industry
/
February 24, 2020
/
Is Apple Amping Up Sales? Next iPhone, AirTags Tipped To Arrive In March
Apple Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Acer CEO Claims Coronavirus Impact Will Be ‘Minimal’ In OZ
Acer Brands Coronavirus
/
February 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Said Mysterious Alert Sent ‘Unintentionally’, Apologises
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 24, 2020
/
/
1 Comment
Samsung has apologised to customers after it accidentally sent out a mystery alert to thousands of devices last week. Impacted...
Read More