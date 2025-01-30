The Sony Group has announced a new CEO, a move that could see the Japanese Company accelerate away from the consumer market, with the business looking to entertainment semiconductors and content IP such as music catalogues and games for future growth, as opposed to consumer goods such as TVs, headphones and Playstation consoles.

President Hiroki Totoki will take the position of CEO, effective April 1 with the former CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who helped further the company’s decades-long push to transform itself from a consumer electronics brand into a global entertainment company, praising Totoki in a statement issued last night in Tokyo.

“He spearheaded growth strategies for the Sony Group, such as our investments in content IP and semiconductors, and is a leader capable of shaping our vision and strategy for future growth.”

Under Totoki Sony will pursue an entertainment-focused growth strategy spanning the creation of movies and music as well as the resources needed to create content.

Totoki said in a statement on Wednesday that the greatest driver in achieving the company’s vision is “the diversity of our businesses and people” and “our boundary spanners that transcend organizational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value.”

Totoki became president of the iconic electronic and entertainment giant in April 2023. He has also been serving as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Since his appointment, Sony has been making corporate investments to add to the intellectual property it can leverage through games, anime and other forms of content.

Last year Sony outlined their Creative Entertainment Vision, a road map of where it intends to be in 10 years. “The value of IP acquired and created to date is increasing through the expansion of distribution platforms and opportunities for use at various facilities,” Totoki said at the time. “The entire group will continue to focus on maximizing IP value.

“Together with creators, we will seamlessly connect multi-layered worlds where the physical and virtual overlap and deliver a boundless sense of excitement through the power of creativity and technology.”

There was no mention of TVs or their headphone business.