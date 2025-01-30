Home > Latest News > Sony Announces Major Restructure With New CEO Appointment, No Mention Of TV Business

Sony Announces Major Restructure With New CEO Appointment, No Mention Of TV Business

By | 30 Jan 2025

The Sony Group has announced a new CEO, a move that could see the Japanese Company accelerate away from the consumer market, with the business looking to entertainment semiconductors and content IP such as music catalogues and games for future growth, as opposed to consumer goods such as TVs, headphones and Playstation consoles.

President Hiroki Totoki will take the position of CEO, effective April 1 with the former CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who helped further the company’s decades-long push to transform itself from a consumer electronics brand into a global entertainment company, praising Totoki in a statement issued last night in Tokyo.

Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1

Sony’s new electric car developed in partnership with Honda.

“He spearheaded growth strategies for the Sony Group, such as our investments in content IP and semiconductors, and is a leader capable of shaping our vision and strategy for future growth.”

Under Totoki Sony will pursue an entertainment-focused growth strategy spanning the creation of movies and music as well as the resources needed to create content.

Totoki said in a statement on Wednesday that the greatest driver in achieving the company’s vision is “the diversity of our businesses and people” and “our boundary spanners that transcend organizational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value.”

Totoki became president of the iconic electronic and entertainment giant in April 2023. He has also been serving as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Since his appointment, Sony has been making corporate investments to add to the intellectual property it can leverage through games, anime and other forms of content.

Last year Sony outlined their Creative Entertainment Vision, a road map of where it intends to be in 10 years. “The value of IP acquired and created to date is increasing through the expansion of distribution platforms and opportunities for use at various facilities,” Totoki said at the time. “The entire group will continue to focus on maximizing IP value.

“Together with creators, we will seamlessly connect multi-layered worlds where the physical and virtual overlap and deliver a boundless sense of excitement through the power of creativity and technology.”

There was no mention of TVs or their headphone business.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Final Production Run For Sony Recordable Media
Microsoft Struggling To Grow Game Pass After A$132 Billion Dollar Activision Aquisition, Now Long Term Play
Hisense 2025 TV’s To Get New Processor & 4 HDMI 2.1 Ports
CES 2025: Sony To Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Video Game Into Movie
Sony’s Image Sensor Shipments Cross 20bn
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG-Optus Deal Means More Choice, But What About The Quality?
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
Microsoft Confirms Bug That Kills Audio On Windows PCs
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked ‘Blue Triangle Of Death’
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
Pebble Smartwatch Returns, Nine Years After Inglorious End
Latest News
/
January 29, 2025
/
Inflation Drops To 3.2% Raising Hopes For Rate Cuts
Latest News
/
January 29, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG-Optus Deal Means More Choice, But What About The Quality?
Latest News
/
January 30, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The Optus contractors dug a channel diagonally across the front lawn, laid cable, attached a box to a wall in...
Read More