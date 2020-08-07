Sony has unveiled the WH-1000XM4, the fourth generation of its over-ear noise cancelling 1000X headphones, which can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones will be available in Australia from August 2020 for RRP $549.95.

This latest model features much of the same technology of the popular WH-1000XM3 headphones, with additional features that allow users to personalise and control their music, improved noise cancellation, and the ability to adjust ambient sound automatically based on individual preferences.

Each earcup has two microphones for noise cancelling, while the Dual Noise Sensor technology captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. This processor applies noise cancelling processing in real time.

WH-1000XM4 offers ‘Speak-to-Chat’, which allows you to have short conversations without taking your headphones or pressing a button, such as when ordering coffee. When users say something, the headphones recognise your voice and automatically stop your music to let in ambient sound. Music will begin replaying automatically after 30 seconds.

The headphones also feature DSEE Extreme technology, which more accurately rebuilds audio lost during digital compression for a full fidelity experience.

They are also compatible with the 360 Reality Audio app, which creates a custom, immersive musical field that is perfectly optimised for each user.