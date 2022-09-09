Sony is claiming that Microsoft is misleading games industry regulators over their intentions to keep major video game franchise, Call of Duty, on PlayStation as well as XBOX.

The concern has been raised following Microsoft’s planned purchase of major game developer and publisher, Activision-Blizzard, of which the series in question is owned by.

Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer has said that the company was “committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere”.

Despite this, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the US tech giant only plans on releasing the franchise on PlayStation for a limited time, alluding that after a few years, future games would become XBOX exclusive.

“I hadn’t intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum,” said Ryan.

“Microsoft has only offered for Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends.”

Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard has been under the watchful eye of competition watchdogs worldwide, including in Brazil where Sony was accused of paying developers to stay of Xbox Game Pass, and now the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is launching an ‘in-depth investigation’, after ruling that the deal would have a substantial impact on competition.

Sony and global watchdogs do indeed have reason to worry. Call of Duty is by far one of the biggest gaming franchises of all time, with their annual releases often earning their spot as bestselling games for the year repeatedly over a 20-year existence.

At the announcement that Microsoft was looking to purchase Activision-Blizzard back in January, Sony’s stock dropped 13%.

In response to the claims that Microsoft would hinder rivals and general competition with the acquisition pointed out that Sony is the industry leader in console sales.

“Sony, as the industry leader, says it is worried about Call of Duty, but we’ve said we are committed to making the same game available on the same day on both Xbox and PlayStation,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Vice Chair.

“We want people to have more access to games, not less.”