Home > Latest News > Sonos To Take On Hubbl & Apple TV in 2025 As They Move To Make Money From Selling Ads & Data

Sonos To Take On Hubbl & Apple TV in 2025 As They Move To Make Money From Selling Ads & Data

By | 6 Dec 2024

Struggling to sell their network speakers, Sonos is set to have a crack at trying to make money flogging advertising, subscriptions and gaining click revenue from streaming giants with a new Hubbl competitor.

As tipped by ChannelNews months ago Sonos is building out a new TV operating system, now we know it’s called Ventura with a Sonos streaming box tipped to retail for around A$295, the Hubbl box only costs $99 and is already in big demand.

They will also compete head on with LG Electronics whose OLED TV’s that come with Web OS that is being used to strip out consumer viewing data every night, with the data then sold to the highest bidder including political parties.

Trade Desk, the company who is working with Sonos to develop the new OS claims that ” Ventura represents a major advance in streaming TV operating systems as it solves key issues with prevailing market systems today, including frustrating user experiences, inefficient advertising supply chains, and content conflicts-of-interest”.

Sonos App.

The connection to Sonos was first revealed in September when it was revealed that Sonos had engaged partners to develop the OS which is based on the Android AOSP, the open-source version not controlled by Google.

Trade Desk describe themselves as the fastest growing ‘demand-side platform’ that offers offering agencies and advertisers best-in-class technology to manage digital campaigns.

ChannelNews understands that Sonos is punting on selling advertising on the platform while collecting and selling data to third parties about the viewing and listening habits of Sonos customers with the Companies current Radio and music streaming service set to be integrated into the new OS.

Trade Desk admits that the new Sonos Ventura is being developed to deliver cross-platform content discovery, personalization, subscription management and advertising.

Unlike Hubbl, Sonos will not be able to deliver the likes of Kayo or the sports experience spanning Formula One, AFL or NRL games that a subscription to Kayo delivers.

It’s believed that Sonos plans to launch Ventura in 2025 to compete with Apple TV and Google TV Streamer.

After its poor foray into the premium headphones market with their new Ace offering which is already being discounted out Sonos is desperate for an uplift in sales with the Company taking to designing its own streaming hardware.

The inhouse development of a new Sonos app proved to be a disaster with customers Sono’s speakers crashing around the world.

TV specialists FlatpanelsHD claims that “Considering the rocky last several months that Sonos has endured — through a mess of its own making their latest Trade Desk arrangement sounds like yet another reason for customers to be wary about the company’s current trajectory”.

Trade Desk has declined to share any images of its newly announced Ventura operating system however they are claiming that the new OS will deliver “A much cleaner supply chain for streaming TV advertising, minimizing supply chain hops and costs”.

They also claim that Sonos will ‘maximum a ROI for every advertising dollar and optimized yield from publishers whose streaming packages are running on the new OS’.

The problem for Sonos is that the likes of Foxtel and every major TV platform has already made cross-platform content discovery a priority.

Most of them can already bill you in one place for subscriptions from different entertainment apps with the low cost Hubbl a classic example.

Trade Desk’s founder and CEO has been unable to explain how the new Sonos offering will stand out from a handful of entrenched heavyweights already in market in Australia.

The Verg claims that ‘We don’t know what the must-have feature will be, but we have an idea of when we’ll likely see it. The Sono’s streaming device is rumoured to arrive sometime in 2025, and by then, I expect the company will still be working to rebuild momentum (and repair customer trust) after this whole app saga. The Ace headphones were immediately overshadowed by the controversy, and they still aren’t selling well’.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said “building momentum in headphones is taking longer than we had originally anticipated” during a recent earnings call.

The Verge writer said ” I maintain that they’re very nice headphones! Sonos playing in that category makes far more sense to me than releasing some also-ran TV box’.

The Sonos of a year or two ago could have afforded a gamble like getting into video. But the already-reeling Sonos of late 2024 had better have something very compelling in its back pocket for this to make sense.’
‘At least it’s got the operating system part figured out. And the ad revenue side, too’.

‘ Sonos just needs a convincing reason for people to buy its first effort in another very saturated market — if one exists’ especially as boxes such as Hubbl and Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon’s Fire TV stick’ are cheaper, readily available and are trusted to not crash and burn similar to Sono’s recent app disaster.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Is Sonos Looking at A New Direction the Could Hurt Retailers?
Sonos Revenues Sink, Brand Broken, Ace Headphones Fail To Deliver, What’s Next?
BREAKING NEWS: Sonos Losses Widen, Revenues Slump In Q4 OZ Sales Down
Brand Damaged Sonos Looks To Discount Struggling Ace Headphones
Now There Is An Alternative To Sonos & IT Comes With WiiM OS Built In
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Left Out Of Samsung One UI 7 Beta Roll Out
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
LG & Samsung Taking Pounding From Chinese TV Brands New Research Reveals
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Kindle Scribe With ‘Paper-Like Texture’ Now Available In Oz
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Under Pressure Retailers Calls For Reforms & New Government In 2025
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
Never-Ending Black Friday Sale Has Become A Shemozzle
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Left Out Of Samsung One UI 7 Beta Roll Out
Latest News
/
December 6, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia appears to have missed out on the Samsung beta program for their One UI 7 update, and no explanation...
Read More