HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Tipped To Be Working On A TV Puck, New Headphones Due Tomorrow

Sonos Tipped To Be Working On A TV Puck, New Headphones Due Tomorrow

By | 21 May 2024

In what appears to be a big punt for Sonos who are haemorrhaging profits, the US sound company has started spruiking on social media and in emails to customers who are now buying direct a new “coming soon” product which everyone knows is their new headphones. The company is also working on a new TV puck similar to Foxtel Group’s Hubbl.

Sonos management is sweating on their new Ace headphones delivering the injection that the company needs to replace falling sales of their Sonos speakers.

During a recent financial call, management claimed that they expect to generate US$100M in sales from their new headphones that were recently leaked by authorised dealer Schuurman in Germany.

The company is set to launch their new offering tomorrow, May 22, up against offerings from Bowers & Wilkins, Bose, Sony, Apple and Beats.

Initially, the headphones that look pretty ordinary were set to be released in June, but given the recent leak that got worldwide publicity, the business whose sales in Australia have slumped, has decided to launch earlier.

Earlier this month, the business was handling another botched product announcement with their latest app slammed by for the bits that were missing.

Created in part to support the Sonos Ace, it was missing key features like a sleep timer and functionality that allowed for local library management.

And like a lot of things at Sonos, getting these features back may take months with questions raised as to why they were missing in the first place.

One observation was that Sonos are desperate for consumers to sign up for streamed content vs playing their own library of content.

What we do know is that Sonos is set to release the Roam 2 in June despite poor sales of their Roam 1 speaker that has to compete up against the popular JBL and BlueAnt range of speakers in Australia.

The Verge claims that the new speaker will look nearly identical to the original Roam and Roam SL, but with a colour-matched “Sonos” and a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button.

Several reviewers have claimed that Roam had some annoying drawbacks, like requiring Wi-Fi setup before you can use Bluetooth, and an unintuitive pairing process which is due in part to Sonos’s inability to develop easy to use software and their manic obsession for proprietary operating systems in the past.

ChannelNews understands that they are also going to have a crack at releasing a puck which is basically a TV streaming device with the company generating revenue from trailing revenue from app developers and advertising.

It will also allow them to collect additional information on their customers, which like LG Electronics and their WebOS TVs allows them to not only sell advertising on their WebOS platform, but track what owners are watching and then sell that data to third parties.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Sonos Goes From Bad To Worse, As Analysts Question Future Plans, Including Headphone Market Entry
Sonos Screws Up Again, Howl Of Complaints About New App
Sonos Dumped From Apple Store As Sales & Profits Fall
New Sonos ‘Ace’ Headphones Leaked A Day Out From Latest Financials
Denon’s New Wireless Speaker Tipped To Rival Sonos
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)
Are Flagship Android Phone Prices Set To Rise In 2025?
Latest News
/
May 21, 2024
/
Acer Jumps On The Bandwagon With Its First Copilot+ PC
Latest News
/
May 21, 2024
/
The Dell Latitude 7455 with Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus (Image: Sourced from Dell Newsroom)
Dell Predicts AI PCs Will Be The Norm By 2025
Latest News
/
May 21, 2024
/
Telstra Tipped To Lift Mobile Services Prices After Slashing 2,800 Jobs & Admits They Are Failing In B2B Market
Latest News
/
May 21, 2024
/
HP Completely Overhauls Branding of PC Collection
Latest News
/
May 21, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)
Are Flagship Android Phone Prices Set To Rise In 2025?
Latest News
/
May 21, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
There is speculation that flagship Android phones might become pricier starting 2025. The origin of that comes down to a...
Read More