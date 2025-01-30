Home > Latest News > Sonos Shipping First Speakers Requiring Professional Installation

Sonos Shipping First Speakers Requiring Professional Installation

By | 30 Jan 2025

Sonos has started shipping its Era 100 Pro speakers, but you’ll need a professional installer if you want to get on board.

Exclusively sold in pairs through select Sonos partners specialising in professional installation, Era 100 Pro will be complemented by the Era 100 Pro Surface Mount, which is sold separately.

The Era 100 Pro is optimised for PoE+ (Power Over Ethernet) but can also be used with standard PoE. 

“With one single cable that delivers both power and data, Era 100 Pro simplifies the installation process by eliminating the cost and complexities of having to install AC mains at each speaker location, allowing more unique configurations in various locations,” Sonos said. 

Sonos Era 100 Pro.

“With Power over Ethernet, business owners can utilise wired-first networking for enhanced reliability, speed and performance, while also seamlessly integrating into an existing network setup.”

The speakers feature Zones, a new software available via a Sonos app update on iOS and Android, which makes configuring and controlling multiple speakers “easier and more customisable for larger spaces”.

“Crafting custom audio systems is no easy feat,” said Chris Heintzelman, VP of  Product. 

“Dealers, distributors and integrators are tasked with recommending, curating and installing the best audio systems for their clients, which vary across a wide spectrum of needs, uses, budgets and layouts.”

Sonos Era 100 Pro.

He said Era 100 Pro is Sonos’ “first solution specifically engineered for professional installation” and that the company prioritised “simple setup, flexible configuration and reliable ease of use,  so installers can complete jobs more efficiently and deliver timely installation to their clients”.

The surface mount has a 30-degree pan and tilt range, and 360-degree rotation. Sonos said the indexed ball joint allows installers to maintain uniformity when mounting multiple speakers.

“The mount can also accommodate hidden or exposed cabling, and has a locking base plate for theft deterrence.”

Sound-wise, the speakers have the same acoustic architecture as Era 100, with two 0.63-inch silk angled high-frequency drivers and a 3.5 x 4.4-inch carbon filled polypropylene low-frequency driver, and deliver sound across a 240-degree horizontal dispersion.



