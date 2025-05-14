Sonos has unveiled a software update to its Arc Ultra soundbar, introducing an advanced AI-powered Speech Enhancement feature.

This marks a key milestone for the company which has faced challenges with its app in recent months but is now experiencing a promising revenue rise.

The new Speech Enhancement tool uses AI to separate dialogue from background sounds. With four adjustable levels, the feature is particularly beneficial for viewers who struggle with hearing loss, a growing concern worldwide.

Data from the UK indicates that over half of adults aged 50 and above have some form of hearing impairment, a statistic that has driven Sonos to collaborate with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) on the technology.

At its most advanced setting, the feature is designed specifically for individuals with hearing loss, ensuring dialogue takes precedence while minimising disruptive volume fluctuations. For those with mild hearing challenges, the other settings offer varying degrees of enhancement.

The update, which is available via a free software download, is exclusive to the Arc Ultra for now as it requires a higher level of processing power.