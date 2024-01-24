HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Release 8″ In Ceiling Speaker As Shares Slide Further

Sonos Release 8″ In Ceiling Speaker As Shares Slide Further

24 Jan 2024

Struggling in the mass retail market Sonos is looking to boost their share of the custom market with the release of a bottom end range of in ceiling speakers, in collaboration with Sonance.

The 8-inch In-Ceiling Speaker is slightly bigger than the current existing 6-inch model with the new offering set to sell for around for around $1,499 a pair.

During the past month Sonos shares have fallen another 4%, after it was revealed that the business is facing hurdles ahead of the launch of new Sono’s headphones into what is seen as a crowded market.

Sonos claims that the new speaker incorporate a custom-built, enlarged woofer and a high-excursion motor that will generate a smooth midrange, and bass as low as 32Hz over a greater listening area.

A 30mm tweeter and an optimized waveguide will offer purportedly better high-frequency dispersion with Sonos choosing to use the same style of white, paintable magnetic grille as the smaller ceiling speaker.

Desperate to hold onto share in the custom install market Sonos will host training, sessions for new installers at ISE 2024 in Amsterdam which is attended by Australian distributors and installers.

The training schedule includes an introduction for installers that are new to Sonos and a deep dive into Sono’s home theatre solutions.

“The 8-inch In-Ceiling Speaker has been designed in direct response to the needs of our installers,” said Audra Kinsley, VP and GM of Sonos Professional, “who asked us for more size options and flexibility during installation.”

The ceiling speakers can be used with any third-party amplifier which is a good move as there are cheaper options available than the Sonos amp.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
