Sonos has officially lowered the prices of two of its popular audio products, the Era 100 smart speaker and Ray soundbar, in an effort to boost hardware sales.

The Era 100 is now priced at $319, down from its original launch price of $399, while the Ray soundbar has been reduced to $349, a significant cut from its initial $499 price tag.

While both products have previously seen discounts through retailer promotions, this price drop is now permanent.

The Era 100, positioned as Sonos’ mainstream home speaker, offers stereo sound, Bluetooth support, and improved physical controls, making it an attractive entry point into the Sonos ecosystem at its new price.

The Ray soundbar, designed as an entry-level home theatre option, lacks HDMI connectivity and Dolby Atmos support, but provides a clear upgrade over built-in TV speakers.

Despite underperforming initial sales expectations, the lower price may make it a more compelling choice for smaller spaces or secondary TV setups.

The move comes as Sonos continues working to improve the performance of its mobile app and refine its product lineup.

The company recently scrapped plans for a streaming video player, signaling a shift in focus toward core audio products.