HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos OZ Struggles With Profits As Insiders Sell Down Their Sock Holdings

Sonos OZ Struggles With Profits As Insiders Sell Down Their Sock Holdings

By | 24 Sep 2020
, , , ,

What do Sonos insiders know? According to analysts Sonos insiders have decreased the amount of stock they own where it now only makes up 0.50%.

It was only last week that we wrote about how investors and analysts like the 34% of or $2.1 billion dollars’ worth of stock that Harvey Norman insiders own, these are the people who work every day at the coalface making the decisions about the future of the business they own shares in.

Globally Sonos is stumbling with their stock falling -20.30% during the past 12 months.

In Australia, the US Company turned over $56.7 Million last year which was up $2.59 Million on the prior year.

Profits at the local operation came in at a mere $1.3 Million Vs $1.1 Million previously.

Back when Sonos floated we tipped that the exercise was more about early investors in the Company getting their money out of a Company that is struggling to make a profit in a brutally competitive market.

Analysts claim that investors will be closely tracking the stock market movements of Sonos stock over the next few months as they desperately look for new ways to prop up their flagging performance.

Some analysts claim that recent market action may have investors questioning if a major pullback is on the horizon as the Company struggles to deliver stock to retailers.

University of Michigan professor and noted insider trading researcher, Nejat Seyhun, discovered that when insiders bought shares of their own companies, the stocks outperformed the total market by 8.9% over the following year while when they sold shares, the stock underperformed 5.4% over the same period.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Sonos Stock Down -20.92% As Apple Deal Fails To Emerge
Sonos Shares Tumble, As Apple Readies HomePod 2 Competitor
Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent
Sonos APAC Q3 Sales Slump 45.6%, Losses Climb To $79M
Apple Fails To Materialize As Sonos Buyer, Google Reveals New Competitor
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Unveils $1-Per-Day Prepaid Plans
Communication Latest News Optus
/
September 23, 2020
/
Samsung Boss Says Users Are Snubbing Apple Ahead Of Galaxy S20 FE Launch
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
September 23, 2020
/
Disney+ Comes To Google Smart Displays
Connected Home Content Disney+
/
September 23, 2020
/
Google Pixel 5 Will Be Premium Mid-Range 5G Device
5G Android Android
/
September 23, 2020
/
Samsung To Launch New Galaxy S20 FE Tonight Set To Kick Off 5G Premium War
5G Communication Latest News
/
September 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Unveils $1-Per-Day Prepaid Plans
Communication Latest News Optus
/
September 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Optus has launched new one-dollar-a-day subscription prepaid mobile plans. The new Optus Flex plans can be paid daily, weekly, fortnightly...
Read More