Home > Latest News > Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch

By | 7 Aug 2024

After launching their new headphones two months ago with bits that didn’t work, Sonos whose shares crashed 8% this week, has finally rolled out a patch for their software that allows their Ace headphones to communicate with their own soundbars.

Described as a key feature user quickly found out that all they got was partial compatibility.

In a statement issued overnight Sonus now claims that their Sonos Ace headphones now work with all of the company’s soundbars and that owners who did not return them can take advantage of the TV audio swap feature.

How this works is simple, audio is linked to the Sonos headphones instead of the soundbar itself, so that owners don’t disturb others in a room who may be reading.

The technology is not new Google and Apple has had with its earbuds and Google TV devices for some time.

The main difference according to Digital Trends is that Sonos isn’t an operating system so it has to handle the audio handoff a little further downstream.

Tomorrow, Sonos is tipped to announce their latest financials following the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones and the debacle over their latest app, with some customers threatening a class action because the problems and poor design of the Sonos app which are still not fixed.

 

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
