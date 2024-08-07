After launching their new headphones two months ago with bits that didn’t work, Sonos whose shares crashed 8% this week, has finally rolled out a patch for their software that allows their Ace headphones to communicate with their own soundbars.

Described as a key feature user quickly found out that all they got was partial compatibility.

In a statement issued overnight Sonus now claims that their Sonos Ace headphones now work with all of the company’s soundbars and that owners who did not return them can take advantage of the TV audio swap feature.

How this works is simple, audio is linked to the Sonos headphones instead of the soundbar itself, so that owners don’t disturb others in a room who may be reading.

The technology is not new Google and Apple has had with its earbuds and Google TV devices for some time.

The main difference according to Digital Trends is that Sonos isn’t an operating system so it has to handle the audio handoff a little further downstream.

Tomorrow, Sonos is tipped to announce their latest financials following the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones and the debacle over their latest app, with some customers threatening a class action because the problems and poor design of the Sonos app which are still not fixed.