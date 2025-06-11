After months of delay, Sonos has rolled out a major software update for its flagship Ace wireless headphones, finally introducing the TrueCinema mode.

Originally due in 2024, TrueCinema uses spatial audio tech to simulate a full surround-sound experience, adjusting audio playback based on a room’s acoustics and listening position – similar to the brand’s TruePlay system for speakers.

Also landing in the update is a revamp of the TV Audio Swap function. Users can now pair two sets of Ace headphones with supported Sonos soundbars, such as the Arc, Beam (Gen 1 and 2), and Ray.

Other updates include adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which now adjusts in real time to compensate for changes in fit caused by glasses, hats or hair, and improved call clarity with high-resolution audio and a new SideTone feature – allowing users to hear their voice during calls for a more natural experience.

The Ace had a rocky start last year, partly due to missing features like TrueCinema and early bugs. But Sonos is betting this update will reposition the A$699 headphones as a top-tier contender in the crowded premium wireless market.

The update is available now via the Sonos app.