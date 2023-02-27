Do you remember those Sonos advertisements that claimed music streamed over Bluetooth was basically “A heap of Shit”, as one observer points out.

Now the struggling US sound Company who was spruiking Wi-Fi over Bluetooth streaming in the past to sell their speakers and proprietary OS is all of a sudden claiming Bluetooth is the way to go with their new Sonos Era 300 and 100 speakers.

Now Sonos wants you to forget their past claims that steaming over Bluetooth led to pinging notifications and phone calls routinely interrupting what Sonos claimed “Should have otherwise been an enjoyable music-listening sessions”.

Remember, this is a Company who were forced to step back after trying to nobble users’ older speakers in an effort to get a new Sonos sale.

Now it appears Sonos believes (In the interest of flogging more overpriced Sonos speakers) that Bluetooth is really okay.

Wi-Fi does deliver a better streaming experience, especially when streaming via Google Chromecast.

Sonos made their claims about Bluetooth despite it being possible to stream lossless CD-quality sound over Bluetooth, but you do have to have the latest version of (Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound).

As The Verge recently pinpointed out, Wi-Fi can support up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless hi-res audio if you want, plus it’s the only way to do multiroom when you have multiple wireless speakers.

Why audio brands use Bluetooth is that it is convenient for users and eliminates the need for an app download.