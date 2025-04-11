Home > Latest News > Sonos Appoints Hugo Barra to Board of Directors Amid App Troubles, Mike Volpi Steps Down

Sonos Appoints Hugo Barra to Board of Directors Amid App Troubles, Mike Volpi Steps Down

By | 11 Apr 2025

Sonos has appointed Hugo Barra, the co-founder AI software company /dev/agents, to its Board of Directors, while the audio company works to resolve ongoing issues with its mobile app.

Sonos has also announced the departure of Mike Volpi, its longest-serving board member, who is stepping down after 15 years.

Barra’s career spans significant roles at major tech companies. Prior to his current role at /dev/agents, the Brazilian was the co-founder and CEO of Detect, a biotech startup focused on affordable molecular diagnostics.

Barra also served as Vice President of Oculus at Meta, overseeing the company’s virtual reality division, and as Vice President of Global Operations at Xiaomi, where he helped the company become the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Barra’s also worked at Google where he led the Android product management team from its early days to over a billion users.

Hugo Barra

Julius Genachowski, Chair of the Sonos Board, said: “Hugo is a world-class technologist with senior executive experience at several of the most important and successful consumer tech companies. His deep expertise, particularly in AI, makes him a great fit for Sonos as we continue to evolve.”

Meanwhile, Genachowski praised Volpi’s expertise in both early-stage investments and scaling successful companies: “Mike’s contributions over his 15 years as a director of Sonos have been enormous, and we are deeply grateful for his dedicated service.”

Barra’s appointment comes at a time when Sonos is focused on recovering from a series of challenges, including recent issues with its mobile app.

The company says it is working to improve performance and address bugs while continuing to innovate with new products. As part of its strategic shift, Sonos recently canceled its upcoming streaming video player, Pinewood, and is focusing on new projects, including a dedicated audio-video receiver and a follow-up to its Era 100 smart speaker.

Internal sources suggest that morale at Sonos has improved in recent months, with interim CEO Tom Conrad driving efforts to reset the company’s leadership and refine its product strategy. Continued updates to the Sonos app are expected in the following months.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung Tipped To Be Potential Winner As Tariff Uncertainity Rattle CE & Appliance Brands
Bang & Olufsen Unveils Beosound Balance with Luxury Marble Plinth
Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar
Tivoli Expands Bluetooth Speaker Line with Boutique Release
Focal Bathys MG Wireless Headphones Launch with Hi-Fi Features
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Temporary Tariff Pause Gives Nintendo Crucial Window To Ship Switch 2 Consoles
Latest News
/
April 11, 2025
/
TCL Launches Thunderbird Crane 7 Pro QD-Mini LED TV Line-Up
Latest News
/
April 11, 2025
/
Trump Tariffs Could Sharply Swing Shipping Prices
Latest News
/
April 11, 2025
/
Oppo Unveils Slimmer, Smarter Find X8 Ultra With Massive Battery And Quad 50MP Camera Setup
Latest News
/
April 11, 2025
/
JB Hi-Fi And Samsung Win Big In Customer Satisfaction Awards
Latest News
/
April 11, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Temporary Tariff Pause Gives Nintendo Crucial Window To Ship Switch 2 Consoles
Latest News
/
April 11, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
President Donald Trump’s decision earlier this week to temporarily spare most countries from higher tariff rates announced last week will...
Read More