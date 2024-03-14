Sonos has announced that it is now shipping the 8-inch ceiling speaker which was previewed in January, as covered by ChannelNews.

The speaker is the latest model in the company’s Sonos Architectural by Sonance line of speakers and is priced at around A$1500, which also includes a 6-inch ceiling model and a rectangular in-wall model.

The 8-inch ceiling speaker features a custom-built, enlarged woofer and high-excursion motor, as well as a 30-mm tweeter and newly optimised waveguide.

While the 8-inch In-Ceiling Speaker is bigger in size than the 6-inch, the aesthetics of the magnetic grille are unchanged, so that both models can be used seamlessly together in the same space.

The grille for both sizes are available in white for a discreet match with the widest range of ceilings and, thanks to a specially developed steel grille, can be painted to meet the customisation needs of every client.

When paired with 2 x 125-watt Sonos Amp (A$1050), the In-Ceiling or In-Wall speakers provide overdrive protection and custom tuning enhancements for a fuller sound and balanced frequency response.

In combination with the amp, the speakers become part of the Sonos ecosystem including an easy-to-use app that works with all of your favourite streaming services, Apple AirPlay 2 control, regular software updates and the ability to add additional Sonos speakers and components over time.