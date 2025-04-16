Home > Latest News > Sonance Adds New James SA68 Flagship to Small Aperture Series

Sonance Adds New James SA68 Flagship to Small Aperture Series

By | 16 Apr 2025

Sonance-owned US audio brand James Loudspeaker has added a new high-performance model to its Small Aperture Series of architectural speakers.

The newly launched SA68, now available in Australia, brings notable acoustic and design upgrades while maintaining the compact, discreet form factor the range is known for.

The SA68 is designed for installations where sound quality and visual subtlety are both priorities. It features a 6.5-inch woofer and a 2-inch full-range driver, both made from thin ply carbon – a material more commonly seen in aerospace and motorsport applications.

This construction aims to reduce weight and distortion while improving driver control and responsiveness.

Housed in an aircraft-grade aluminium enclosure with marine-grade durability, the speaker is suitable for a variety of environments, including more demanding residential and commercial spaces. It uses the company’s proprietary CDX Crossover technology to deliver broad, even sound dispersion.

Skylar Gray, Director of Product Management at Sonance, said the SA68 was developed by reworking key elements of the existing Small Aperture technology, with a focus on expanding accessibility and pushing performance further.

“We deconstructed every element of Small Aperture technology to make it more accessible – then pushed performance even further with James,” said Gray.

As with other models in the Small Aperture lineup, the SA68 is designed to blend into its environment, with a small 3″ or 4″ grille opening available in round or square formats.

Eight grille finishes are included at no extra cost, and a wide range of customisation options are offered – from grille sizing and trim variations to 70/100 Volt support and UL-certified models for commercial applications.

The SA68 joins a growing Small Aperture portfolio that includes speakers and subwoofers with openings as small as 3 inches and as large as 8.5 inches. The range is often used in high-end installations where traditional speakers might disrupt interior aesthetics.



