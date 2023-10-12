HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification

Somfy Zigbee Products Gain Apple Home Certification

By | 12 Oct 2023

Somfy has recently announced an integration and certification with Apple Home, which will create a union between Apple Home and supported Zigbee motors, that power interior window applications, and the TaHome switch. 

Zigbee 3.0 technology has been globally adopted as a secure IoT solution for connecting smart home devices to a consistent network. The TaHome switch controls the certification which provides a secure way of controlling Somfy-powered motorised window coverings via the Apple Home app. 

The Apple Home controls allow for precise adjustment of shades, and automation that makes management hands-free.  

Somfy are offering direct integration into five smart home ecosystems; Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT. 

There are a large range of functions possible via the TaHome app, which is currently available for all devices. It enables users to control the smart home shades through a connected interface, allowing for shade movement through voice command. 

The interface is customisable and users can add devices, scenes, or rooms catered to preferences, as well as planned controls based on scheduled actions. 



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Global Spruiks SmartThings Hubs As Samsung OZ Tosses Them
Samsung SmartThings Partners With Philips Hue
Big Night For Amazon As Alexa AI Future Laid Out
Amazon 4K Fire Cube Worth The Investment
Matter Home Automation Still A Problem At IFA 23
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Reveals Gaming INZONE Buds & Headset
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
Nikon Unveils NIKKOR Super-Telephoto Lens
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
World Rugby To Adopt Smart Mouth Guards
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
Canon Releases New Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
Bowers & Wilkins Launches Special McLaren Wireless Speaker
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Reveals Gaming INZONE Buds & Headset
Latest News
/
October 12, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has introduced the new INZONE Buds and Headset, which are designed via the partnership between the electronics giant and...
Read More