Somfy has recently announced an integration and certification with Apple Home, which will create a union between Apple Home and supported Zigbee motors, that power interior window applications, and the TaHome switch.

Zigbee 3.0 technology has been globally adopted as a secure IoT solution for connecting smart home devices to a consistent network. The TaHome switch controls the certification which provides a secure way of controlling Somfy-powered motorised window coverings via the Apple Home app.

The Apple Home controls allow for precise adjustment of shades, and automation that makes management hands-free.

Somfy are offering direct integration into five smart home ecosystems; Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

There are a large range of functions possible via the TaHome app, which is currently available for all devices. It enables users to control the smart home shades through a connected interface, allowing for shade movement through voice command.

The interface is customisable and users can add devices, scenes, or rooms catered to preferences, as well as planned controls based on scheduled actions.