HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Social Media News Axed Buzzfeed & Vice In Trouble

Social Media News Axed Buzzfeed & Vice In Trouble

By | 23 Feb 2024

Questionable social media news sites appear to be falling apart with Vice Media, a one-time digital journalism sensation deciding to quit publishing stories.

The Company that already been bankrupt before is again struggling to survive. Also in trouble is Buzzfeed who overnight announced that they are slashing 16% of its workforce.

Both sites in their heyday were popular in Australia, however Deloitte Australia research shows that over 70% of consumers today don’t trust social media news labelling it ‘Fake News” and that includes 18 -26-year-olds who in the past visited these sites.

Several global social media news sites are now financially strapped with Buzzfeed also forced to sell down their music and culture-focused site Complex.

In their latest variation of a service Vice is transitioning to a studio model, distributing its content, including news, on other media platforms, this is despite consumers switching off their idea of news.

“It is no longer cost-effective for us to distribute our digital content the way we have done previously,” Chief Executive Officer Bruce Dixon said in a memo to staff.

HuffPost parent company Buzzfeed that was once an advertising revenue juggernaut is desperately trying to  become more agile, sustainable, and profitable” despite being dumped by advertisers because they failed to get a return on invest.

“The next problem is that consumers dumped their news streams because of the quality of their content” said one observer.

Buzzfeed has declined to comment on the total number of cuts or the sale of their Complex operation.

The Company said that they expect annualized cost savings of $23 million under the plan.

Last year, Buzzfeed also shutdown Buzzfeed News because of a lack of visitors to their site.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Fake News Is Out As Another News Site Dumped
Buzzfeed Struggles Prompt Aussie News Closure
Apple Wants Half Revenue For Its “Netflix For News”
Buzzfeed Layoffs Last Week, Now Vice Media Wields The Axe
BuzzFeed: The PR Love Child Crashes & Burns, What’s Next?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has There Been Mass Sackings At Optus? Latest Results Reveal Big Jump In Redundancies
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Telstra Owned Fetch Has Developed Their Own TV OS
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Lenovo Sales Finally Climb As PC Maker Punts On AI For Future Growth
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Key Harvey Norman Partner Delivers Shocker Result
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Dynabook Recalls Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Over Fire Hazard
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has There Been Mass Sackings At Optus? Latest Results Reveal Big Jump In Redundancies
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus’s catastrophic outage appears to have led to mass sacking at the national carrier with their latest financials revealing that...
Read More