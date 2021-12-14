LG will be unveiling its Lifestyle TV lineup at next month’s CES 2022, a range the company says was “conceived and developed for today’s home-centric way of life.”

The two TVs from the lineup we’ve seen so far, the LG Objet TV and LG StanbyME both look like works of art: sleek, minimalist pieces that would suit an office space, a home, a gallery, whenever you watch TV and/or hang artworks.

The LG Objet looks like a canvas, and adopts neutral tones and colours. One press of a button will lift or lower the fabric cover so it blends in with the surroundings, or becomes the focal point.

Specs-wise, it sports 65-inch OLED evo panel and an 80W, 4.2-channel sound system.

LG’s StanbyME is a wireless 27-inch TV screen with a built-in battery that boasts three hours of power.

It’s attached to a moveable stand with concealed wheels that can be moved easily from room to room. The screen can be swivelled and titled, and set to either landscape or portrait, while the height of the stand can be adjusted.

A mobile screen mirroring feature pairs to your Android or iOS devices, and wireless laptop or PC pairing means this will be a versatile and stylish tool.

No release date, local pricing, or detailed specs are available at the moment. Both TVs will be officially unveiled at CES 2022.