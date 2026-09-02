Snapmaker is expanding its Australian retail presence, with its U1 consumer 3D printer set to arrive at JB Hi-Fi from September 24.

The desktop printer uses Snapmaker’s SnapSwap toolchanging system, combining four independent toolheads that can each remain loaded with a different colour or material.

Snapmaker claims the system can switch between toolheads in five seconds, avoiding the repeated unloading, reloading and filament purging required by conventional shared-nozzle systems.

According to the company’s internal testing, the U1 can reduce filament waste by up to 85% when producing comparable multicolour prints. Actual savings will depend on the model, colour layout and print settings.

The independent toolheads also allow users to combine different filament types within a single project, including rigid and flexible materials such as PLA, PETG, TPU and PVA. An optional Top Cover adds thermal management and air filtration for printing with materials including ABS and ASA.

The printer offers a 270mm x 270mm x 270mm build volume and uses a CoreXY motion system capable of speeds up to 500mm per second.

Automatic calibration aligns the four toolheads to within a claimed 0.04mm, while filament features include automatic loading, runout detection, backup spool switching and RFID recognition for compatible Snapmaker materials.

A built-in camera supports remote print monitoring and time-lapse recording. AI-assisted detection is designed to identify failed “spaghetti” prints and workspace obstructions, while onboard sensors monitor toolhead errors, missing build plates, power loss and other potential problems.

Prints can be prepared through Snapmaker Orca, which is based on the open-source Orca Slicer platform, while the Snapmaker mobile app provides remote monitoring and control.

The U1 previously attracted 20,680 backers and raised US$20.6 million through Kickstarter. Snapmaker describes it as the crowdfunding platform’s most-funded 3D printer campaign.

Snapmaker says it has now shipped more than 100,000 U1 units across over 80 countries.

Australian pricing through JB Hi-Fi has not yet been confirmed, Snapmaker’s international website currently lists the U1 from $1,399.