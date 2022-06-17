HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Snap Tipped To Launch Paid ‘Snapchat Plus’ Subscription

Snap Tipped To Launch Paid ‘Snapchat Plus’ Subscription

By | 17 Jun 2022

According to a statement, Snap is currently testing a paid subscription feature that would grant access to early access to new content as well as add additional features.

The new service, which will be called Snapchat Plus, is currently being tested internally, so users are unable to access it yet. However, In a statement from Snap spokesperson Liz Markman to The Verge, the new service will add several new features.

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.”

Features will include pinning a friend as #1 BFF, new icons, ability to display a profile badge, see a person’s whereabouts in the last 24 hours, and more.

While there hasn’t been any evident backlash to it, the potential to see a person’s whereabouts over the last 24 hours could be a massive security risk. Snapchat often has fake accounts and bots that try to add you, and if a user was to add someone mistakenly, their entire day-to-day could be tracked and security compromised.

Other messaging services and apps are adding subscriptions to combat Apple’s privacy for advertisements, which turns off ad tracking if a user chooses to do so.

The subscription service will cost 4.59 Euros a month, which is roughly $6.88 AUD.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apps Now Able To Up Subscription Without Consent
Snapchat CEO Shuns VR: “People Love The Real World”
Snapchat Announce Changes To Augmented Reality Shopping Feature
Sony Launch Competitor to Xbox Games Pass
Snap and Pinterest Rebound After Meta Shock
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Wallet Launches
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Harvey, JB, Kogan Fall In Horror Trading Day
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
TPG Uses Blackhawk Copter To Install 5G Tower
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
TCL Previews New 5G Phone, NxtPaper Tablet
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
Harvey Norman Partner Cancels BNPL Takeover
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Wallet Launches
Latest News
/
June 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Wallet has launched today, combining Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to house ID cards, payment and loyalty cards, house...
Read More