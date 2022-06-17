According to a statement, Snap is currently testing a paid subscription feature that would grant access to early access to new content as well as add additional features.

The new service, which will be called Snapchat Plus, is currently being tested internally, so users are unable to access it yet. However, In a statement from Snap spokesperson Liz Markman to The Verge, the new service will add several new features.

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.”

Features will include pinning a friend as #1 BFF, new icons, ability to display a profile badge, see a person’s whereabouts in the last 24 hours, and more.

So… by subscribing to #Snapchat+ you can:

1️⃣ Pin a friend as a #1 BFF

2️⃣ Get access to exclusive Snapchat icons

3️⃣ Display a badge in your profile

4️⃣ See your orbit with BFF

5️⃣ See your Friend's whereabouts in the last 24 hours

6️⃣ See how many friends have rewatched your story — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

While there hasn’t been any evident backlash to it, the potential to see a person’s whereabouts over the last 24 hours could be a massive security risk. Snapchat often has fake accounts and bots that try to add you, and if a user was to add someone mistakenly, their entire day-to-day could be tracked and security compromised.

Other messaging services and apps are adding subscriptions to combat Apple’s privacy for advertisements, which turns off ad tracking if a user chooses to do so.

The subscription service will cost 4.59 Euros a month, which is roughly $6.88 AUD.