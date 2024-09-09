Smiggle – the brand behind bright and sturdy kids’ products such as hard pencil cases, backpacks, keyrings and earbuds – has reportedly sacked its Managing Director John Cheston for alleged “serious misconduct”.

The business executive has “categorically denied” allegations of misconduct, according to law firm Giles George, per AFR.

Smiggle is part of the Just Group, which is owned by Premier Investments.

Premier obtained a controlling interest following an off-market takeover in 2008.

According to its records Just Group Limited was removed from the Official ASX List on September 22, 2008 and became a non listed public company.

At the time of writing on Monday one Premier Investments share was trading at $33.50, down 4.8% for the day. At 10.45am it had reached a low point of $33.04. At previous close of trade it was at $35.21

Although there didn’t appear to be a statement on the Just Group, Premier Investments or ASX websites, and John Cheston still appeared on the Just Group website as Smiggle MD, The Australian, Bloomberg and others were reporting that Cheston had been relieved of his duties, via a one-sentence statement.

“The Just Group board considers that Mr John Cheston has engaged in serious misconduct and a serious breach of his employment terms, and on that basis his employment has been terminated today.”

ChannelNews has sought comment from Just Group, whose brands include Jay Jays, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans, Portmans and Dotti.

It was widely reported earlier this year that Cheston had been offered, and had accepted, a gig to run Lovisa, purveyor of jewellery and accessories. He is due to start next June.

He has been with Just Group for 12 years, and reportedly has a long history at UK retailer Marks & Spencer.

In 2010 he sued Country Road for unlawful termination and was awarded over $1 million. The Sydney Morning Herald reported at the time that he was only in the job for nine weeks and was seeking $6.5 million.

Smiggle was established in 2003 in Melbourne, and became part of Just Group in 2007. By 2016 it had stores in Australiam, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.