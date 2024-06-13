The credibility of Nine Media whose chairman Peter Costello, became the laughing stock of Australia last week, when he shoulder charged a News Corp journalist and then denied it, despite video telling a different story has now taken to what is being described as “egregiously false” reports about the restructure of News Corp with their publications that have according to some insiders become “Woke propaganda news machines” for the struggling Nine Entertainment network under question again.

News Corp has hit out at what they are describing as “egregiously false” reports regarding planned staffing cuts and want to simply correct the copy in what appears to be more a slanging match story than an accurate news story.

Stories in Nine media mastheads the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age claimed that 40% of sales staff were set to be made redundant.

They even claimed that they had sources to verify their claims.

The story written by Calum Jaspan was based on false information according to senior News Corp management.

The News Corp spokesperson told Mumbrella today that this report was false.

We have tried to ask Jaspan whether he is prepared to give News Corp a right of replay however the email link for Calum Jaspan found on the bottom of the story is not working.

According to Mumbrella a spokesperson for News Corp said “Like most companies we do not provide commentary on employment matters but the story that first appeared in the Nine Entertainment tabloids, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, contained multiple errors, including the egregiously false claim 40 percent of sales staff were to lose their jobs,” the spokesman said.

“The published story still contains significant errors, and we would appreciate having the opportunity to consider and respond to questions rather than media outlets automatically assuming these reports are correct.”