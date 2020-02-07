HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Samsung Releases Acoustic Remix In Upcoming Galaxy Devices To Help ‘Unplug’

Samsung Releases Acoustic Remix In Upcoming Galaxy Devices To Help ‘Unplug’

By | 7 Feb 2020
, , , , ,

Samsung has announced a fully acoustic ‘Over the Horizon’ remix of its signature sound in a move designed to help listeners tap into the natural ‘beauty of the world around us.’

In every new generation of Galaxy devices, Samsung says it releases a new take on the ‘Over the Horizon’ theme. This year’s version will be set on the power of nature itself – a move the company claims is important in an ‘increasingly plugged-in world.’

‘In order to capture the harmonious working of the natural world in all its glory, Samsung placed monochords in various natural locations in order to harness the power of nature for music,’ Samsung said.

‘Powered by the natural force of running water, the monochords operate thanks to a rotor- and pulley-based mechanism… The resulting musical refrain has the unique characteristic of having been played solely by the force of nature.’

In addition to the monochord melody, Samsung utilised other nature-inspired sounds to inspire relaxation, such as chirping birds, running water and kept the use of electronic elements to a minimum.

A video has also been released alongside the remix to complement the ‘soothing, back-to-nature vibe,’ which features awe-inspiring scenes of the natural world.

From calm woodland groves to coastal vistas – the video showcases the true beauty of nature alongside the enhancement of the remix.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung’s Gear S2 Smartwatch Is Upgrading, Here’s What We Know
Is Apple Working On A Foldable Phone? Patents Say Yes
OZ Retailers Facing Major Supply Problems Due To Coronavirus
Galaxy Buds+ Leaks Confirm Improved Battery Life, Faster Charging
Why Panasonic TVs Failed To Sell
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shows Axed Concerns Over MWC As Coronavirus Spreads
Latest News
/
February 7, 2020
/
Is A New Apple TV On Its Way?
Apple Brands Hardware
/
February 7, 2020
/
Poly Wobbles, Plantronics Consumer Business A Basket Case, Gaming Business Sold
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
February 7, 2020
/
Sennheiser Appoints New CEO Of Georg Nuemann GmbH
Appointment & Jobs Brands Industry
/
February 7, 2020
/
Official PS5 Website Goes Live, Sets Stage For Imminent Launch
Console Gaming Industry
/
February 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shows Axed Concerns Over MWC As Coronavirus Spreads
Latest News
/
February 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The coronavirus has struck the trade show sector with the Canton Fair where Australian distributors source new products for the...
Read More