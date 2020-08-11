Supply chain vendors expect smartwatches to the first major applications for micro LED technology, with volume adoption forecast to take place in 3 – 4 years time.

Reported by Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, Epistar chairman, Lee Biing-jye forecasts it may take 4 – years before micro LED notches volume adoption by TVs.

Several smartwatch vendors have reportedly already shown interest in adopting micro LED, given the comparative ease of application.

Epistar has reportedly overcome several technical difficulties around micro LED (e.g. mass transfer) and is said to be on track to achieve reliable production capability in around 2 – 3 years, with end-market applications debuted in 3 – 4 years.

The company is said to be focused on decreasing the costs of mass transfer around micro LED.