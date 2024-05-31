Things are looking up for smartphone manufacturers and retailers selling mobile devices after an 18 month slump, with shipments forecast to grow 4.0% year over year in 2024 to 1.21 billion units according to IDC.

The global research group claims that the growth in 2024 adds momentum to the overall recovery IDC expects this year with Samsung and Apple both set to launch new models in the next quarter. Retailers are also set to benefit from a surge in demand for a new generation of notebooks with the introduction of AI models and Qualcomm Snapdragon powered devices.

IDC claim that the market for smartphones is slowly rebounding from a “Dismal past few year”.

They claim that the recovery will continue in 2025 with 2.3% growth expected, followed by low single-digit growth for the rest of the forecast period, resulting in a five-year compound annual growth rate of 2.3%.

“While the overall market will see a relatively strong recovery this year with 4% growth coming from almost all regions, it is important to note that the majority of the growth will be driven by Android, which is expected to grow significantly faster at 4.8% compared to 0.7% for iOS (Apple),” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker Team.

“The rapid growth of Android is coming off a tough two years, while iOS’s softer growth is due to a strong 2023 and increasing competition in China that is denting its growth potential. However, if Apple makes a strong move around its AI strategy for iPhones, demonstrating clear use cases, it could accelerate the growth for Apple and revamp demand for iPhones, especially in China. Regardless of how this plays out, the good news is the smartphone market is finally out of the woods with a clear path of recovery ahead.”

“5G-powered smartphones continue to fuel the market as these devices will display nearly 16% growth in 2024 as adoption continues to expand across all regions and markets,” said Anthony Scarsella, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

“The 16% growth in 2024 will be followed by another year of double-digit growth in 2025 (+13.2%) as 5G market share will climb to 74.4%, up from 67.2% in 2024. With 5G saturation in most developed markets, the growth of 5G in emerging markets will play a central role in driving shipments throughout the forecast period. While the overall smartphone market will have a 2.3% CAGR from 2024-2028, 5G shipments will deliver an impressive 9.1% growth rate for the same time period.”