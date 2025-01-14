Worldwide smartphone shipments increased 6.4% year-on-year in 2024 to reach a total of 1.24 billion units.

The figures were reported by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The firm adds that those numbers were helped by a 2.4% year-over-year growth in shipments to 331.7 million units in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the final quarter of last year, shortly after the new iPhone 16 Pro was released and a few months after Samsung unveiled its latest foldables just ahead of the Paris Olympics, Apple (76.9 million) and Samsung (51.7 million) topped the list in terms of the number of units shipped, and were followed by Xiaomi (42.7 million), Transsion (27.2 million) and Vivo (27.1 million).

However, in Q4 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, Apple’s shipments decreased 4.1%, and Samsung also dipped 2.7%. Still, they held on to a market share of 23.2% and 15.6% respectively.

The last quarter was a bumper one for Chinese smartphone vendors though. “This past quarter was particularly remarkable for the largest Chinese smartphone vendors: Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Honor, Huawei, Lenovo, realme, Transsion, TCL, and ZTE. They achieved a historic milestone as they shipped the highest combined volume ever in a quarter, representing 56% of the global smartphone shipments in Q4,” said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president for EMEA Client Devices, IDC.

“While their core markets remain China and Asia, these brands are rapidly expanding their footprint throughout Europe and Africa, driven by the strong performance of their low-end and mid-range devices. Notably, Huawei stands apart, with most of its shipments in the high-end and premium segments, underscoring its distinct market positioning in China.”

Over the full year of 2024, IDC says that Apple shipped a total of 232.1 million units (down 0.9% year-on-year), followed by Samsung with a total of 223.4 million units (a decline of 1.4% year-on-year), Xiaomi with 168.5 million phones (an increase of 15.4% year-on-year), Transsion with 106.9 million smartphones (up 12.7% year-on-year), and followed by Oppo with 104.8 million units (an increase of 1.4% year-on-year).

Samsung has pushed forward with its range of foldables, Apple is believed to be working on foldables for a potential 2026 launch and Huawei has already having debuted a tri-folding phone last year. However, IDC believes that AI features will appeal more to customers and the demand for foldables is decreasing.

“Despite the continued growth across several regions, we have seen a decreased demand for foldables in the market, despite intensified promotions and marketing,” said Anthony Scarsella, research director for Client Devices, IDC.

“Vendors have started shifting R&D away from foldables as consumer interest remains flat. Moreover, numerous vendors are prioritizing new AI advancements at the expense of foldables as AI is increasingly featured on more devices, particularly at the market’s upper echelon thanks to GenAI.”

Samsung is set to debut its S25 series later this month, while Apple Intelligence is being rolled out with more features over the coming weeks as the company prepares to ramp up its AI offerings for its smartphones.