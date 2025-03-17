The adoption of smart tags in U.S. households continues to grow, with 12% of broadband-equipped homes now owning one, up from 7% in 2022, according to new research from Parks Associates’ Tech Ecosystem Dashboard.

Consumers are increasingly using smart tags for safety, security, and convenience, helping them track lost or frequently misplaced items such as keys, wallets, and luggage, as well as monitor children and elderly family members.

Apple leads the market, with 69% of recent smart tag buyers choosing AirTag.

While Tile pioneered the technology, it now ranks behind Samsung, which has gained popularity among Android users.

Other brands, including Chipolo and Orbit, also compete in the space.

