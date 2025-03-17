Home > Latest News > Smart Tag Usage Rises in U.S. Households, Led by Apple AirTag

Smart Tag Usage Rises in U.S. Households, Led by Apple AirTag

17 Mar 2025

The adoption of smart tags in U.S. households continues to grow, with 12% of broadband-equipped homes now owning one, up from 7% in 2022, according to new research from Parks Associates’ Tech Ecosystem Dashboard.

Consumers are increasingly using smart tags for safety, security, and convenience, helping them track lost or frequently misplaced items such as keys, wallets, and luggage, as well as monitor children and elderly family members.

Apple leads the market, with 69% of recent smart tag buyers choosing AirTag.

While Tile pioneered the technology, it now ranks behind Samsung, which has gained popularity among Android users.

Other brands, including Chipolo and Orbit, also compete in the space.

The 29th annual Connections: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted by Parks Associates, will take place May 13-15 in Texas.

Industry leaders will discuss market trends in smart home, security, broadband, and home automation.



