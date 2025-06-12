Australian fintech Slyp has unveiled a suite of new tools aimed at helping retailers modernise their loyalty strategies amid mounting consumer fatigue with traditional rewards programs.

The latest updates to Slyp’s loyalty platform and Go Rewards app mark a pivot toward real-time, data-driven engagement powered by AI.

Among the features now available are Auto Earn, a new card-linking function developed with Visa, Mastercard, and Eftpos, and Data Drop, which connects POS systems to CRM tools for real-time, SKU-level customer insights.

Two beta offerings are also being piloted; Go Pilot, an AI-powered assistant that serves personalised shopping suggestions based on past purchases, and Brand Hub, which enables retailers to distribute supplier-funded offers directly to loyalty members at scale.

Slyp CEO and co-founder Paul Weingarth said the shift reflects a broader industry move toward more intelligent loyalty programs.

“It’s no longer just about points, it’s about creating meaningful, personalised experiences that drive deeper engagement,” Weingrath said.

The release comes as retailers grapple with what some are calling a “loyalty reset.”

Despite widespread enrolment, actual engagement is lagging. Australian consumers belong to an average of 14 loyalty programs but are active in only four. Analysts point to excessive program fragmentation and friction – from multiple cards and apps to clunky user interfaces – as key barriers to adoption.

Slyp’s latest features aim to reduce friction and improve relevance in loyalty programs. Auto Earn removes the need for scanning loyalty cards, while Go Pilot uses AI to turn receipt data into tailored meal suggestions, with plans to expand into predictive shopping lists and automated ordering.

“Retailers need to move beyond generic discounts,” said Weingarth. “The future of loyalty is personal, predictive, and powered by first-party data.”