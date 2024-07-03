HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Skullcandy Unveils New Range Of TWS Sports Earphones

By | 3 Jul 2024

A new collection of TWS sports earbuds has been unveiled by Skullcandy, the Active series, designed to fit various budgets and features.

There are certain design similarities between the three launches, but they all have distinct features.

The top option, the Skullcandy Push ANC Active earbuds have an ear hook design for a secure fit.

They also have a 12mm dynamic unit and support for custom EQ for personalisation.

Additionally, they offer wireless charging and come with an IP67 rating for protection against sweat and splashes.

It offers 12 hours of playback on one single charge with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) off. This can be expanded to 46 hours with the charging case.

With ANC on, the playback reduces to seven hours, with the charging case providing 30 hours.

The Skullcandy Push ANC Active currently retail for U$99.99 (approx. A$149).

The middle option, the Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active earbuds come with a 12mm dynamic unit, custom EQ for personalisation, and an IP67 rating against sweat and splash.

These don’t come with wireless charging but do come with ANC. They provide 12 hours of playback on one single charge, which can be expanded to 36 hours with the charging case.

With ANC on, playback is reduced to seven hours, with a total of 21 hours provided with the charging case.

The Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active currently retail for U$89.99 (approx. A$134).

The most budget-friendly option is the Skullcandy Push Play Active earbuds.

These also feature an ear hook design for a secure fit, but come with a smaller 6mm dynamic unit.

They also have the ability to switch between EQ presets and are rated IP55 against sweat and splash.

These do not come with ANC, but boast 10 hours of playback on one single charge, with an additional 24 hours provided via the charging case.

The Skullcandy Push Play Active currently retail for U$59.99 (approx. A$89).

Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed. ChannelNews will update when this information becomes available.



Skullcandy Re-Releases Popular Earbud Range
