Headphone maker Skullcandy Inc has entered into a collaboration with Bragi to create hands-free audio pieces.

The smart, future-proof audio products, easy-to-use, transformative technology incorporating Bragi’s software platform featuring embedded AI.

Skullcandy CEO Jason Hodel said the company’s market-leading position was all due to its keen obsession with its consumer’s adventurous uses.

“Giving our fans the freedom to enjoy their content, control their earbuds and enable communications all without taking off their gloves or letting go of the handlebars is an exciting advancement for our brand,” he said.

The collaboration between the two companies would mean that with a simple voice command, users will be able to start and control their media player, even without internet connectivity as well as accept or reject incoming calls.

This broad range compatibility ensures seamless functionality for all users, regardless of their phone operating system.