Home > Latest News > Skullcandy Taps Bose Technology for New Premium Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

By | 16 Apr 2025

Skullcandy has launched its most advanced true wireless earbuds to date, the noise cancelling Method 360 ANC, using Bose’s licensed audio technology.

Skullcandy is positioning the Method 360 ANC as a high-quality option for users seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and style at an accessible price point. The earbuds will retail in Australia for A$189.99.

“This product sets a new standard,” said Justin Regan, Vice President of Marketing at Skullcandy. “We’re launching at a price that allows more people to hear what’s next. But make no mistake, Method 360 ANC belongs in the premium tier.”

Key features include up to 40 hours of battery life, an upgraded slider-style charging case with an integrated O-ring clip, and a tactile finish. The earbuds come with multiple fit fin and gel options for improved comfort and noise isolation, leveraging ergonomic designs licensed from Bose.

The Method 360 ANC made its debut at a launch event in New York City on April 15, attended by Skullcandy CEO Brian Garofalow, Bose CMO Jim Mollica and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk (pictured above), who fronts the launch campaign.

The earbuds are now available through Skullcandy’s Australian website in five colour options: Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma, and Leopard.



