Home > Latest News > Skullcandy Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Boasting Long Battery Life

Skullcandy Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Boasting Long Battery Life

By | 28 Jun 2023

Skullcandy are known for the affordable and colourful headphones and earbuds, however it has just launched a new compact Bluetooth speaker lineup, waterproof and boasting impressive battery life.

This price-conscious Bluetooth speaker range includes five devices, the Ounce ($30 USD), Kilo ($40 USD), Terrain Mini ($40 USD), Terrain ($60 USD), and Terrain XL ($80 USD).

The new speakers have been designed each including an IPX7 rating, able to withstand complete submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

The entire range share the same Bluetooth 3.5 connectivity good for up to 33 feet, USB-C charging, large physical buttons, and waterproof fabric mesh covering.

The shape, playback features, battery power, and price are what separates these from other speakers. Kilo and Ounce share a similar rounded design to the JBL Clip, however Kilo has a carabiner clip ring.

The Ounce is 5 watt, and the Kilo 7 watt, delivering impressive battery power of 16-24 hours. The Kilo can also be paired with another Kilo for greater sound.

The Terrain lineup has a squared-cylinder shape ranging in size from 6 watt (Mini) to 12 watt (Terrain) and 20 watt (XL).

The Mini has one 48mm driver, while the Terrain and Xl have two drivers, however all three can be paired with each other and all feature Skullcandy’s SKDY Multi-Link connectivity, allowing connection of up to 99 SKDY capable speakers.

The Mini and Terrain speakers boast a battery life of up to 14 hours, and the XL up to 18 hours.

Justin Regan, Vice President of Marketing at Skullcandy said, “We developed this line of speakers to extend our consumers’ experience from listening solo to gathering with friends. Purpose-built for all-day use, these products last as long as the party, with no limits to how far you can take them.”

Each speaker is available in black/orange, light grey/blue, blue blaze, and astro dust (orangey).

Pre-release press materials also listed malachite (green) and dopamine pink, but these colours have yet to appear on the website.

These speakers are not yet available in Australia, however we’ll keep you updated on the price once they do become available.



