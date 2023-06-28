Skullcandy are known for the affordable and colourful headphones and earbuds, however it has just launched a new compact Bluetooth speaker lineup, waterproof and boasting impressive battery life.

This price-conscious Bluetooth speaker range includes five devices, the Ounce ($30 USD), Kilo ($40 USD), Terrain Mini ($40 USD), Terrain ($60 USD), and Terrain XL ($80 USD).

The new speakers have been designed each including an IPX7 rating, able to withstand complete submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

The entire range share the same Bluetooth 3.5 connectivity good for up to 33 feet, USB-C charging, large physical buttons, and waterproof fabric mesh covering.