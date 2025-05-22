Skullcandy has introduced the Crusher 540 Active, a new over-ear headphone model specifically designed for gym and outdoor workouts, featuring the company’s signature bass technology and enhanced durability.

The USD $199.99 headphones are built to address years of customer requests for gym-ready headphones with Skullcandy’s patented Crusher bass experience.

“Music is a motivator, and we created the Crusher 540 Active to be the perfect partner in the gym or during an outdoor workout when you want to tune out the rest of the world,” said Justin Reagan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy.

Key features include up to 40 hours of battery life with rapid charging capability that provides four hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging.

The headphones incorporate sweat and water resistance through specialised nano coating and a silicone TPU band designed for intense workouts.

The Crusher 540 Active utilises Skullcandy’s multi-sensory bass technology with adjustable settings, allowing users to customise their audio experience through a bass slider control.

The headphones feature breathable fabric ear cushions and enhanced clamping force for a secure fit during physical activity.

Additional features include noise-isolating over-ear design, Personal Sound by Audiodo for customised audio, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, built-in Tile finding technology, and compatibility with the Skullcandy app for enhanced control.

The package includes dual 40mm full-range drivers plus additional bass drivers, a protective travel bag, a USB-C charging cable, and a backup AUX cable.

The Crusher 540 Active is now available globally at Skullcandy.com and select retail locations for USD $199.99.