Home > Latest News > Skullcandy Launches Affordable ANC, Multi-Pairing Buds

Skullcandy Launches Affordable ANC, Multi-Pairing Buds

By | 19 Oct 2022

Skullcandy has announced its Mod True Wireless Earbuds and the Sesh ANC True Wireless Earbuds, two affordable audio products that offer big features usually well out of their price range.

The Mod’s big selling point, aside from the $99 price tag, is its Multipoint Pairing, which enables  toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer.

The Mod earbuds also feature ‘stay-aware mode’ which allows you to hear surroundings while listening to music; up to 34 hours of battery life (seven in the buds, 27 in the case), rapid charging, and true wireless via Bluetooth 5.2. They are also IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy.

“Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalise their audio experience to best suit their listening styles.

“Multipoint Pairing and Clear Voice Smart Mic, coupled with Skullcandy App compatibility, pack the tech, freedom, and customisation our fans demand into a sleek, accessible, pocket-sized form factor.”

For $50 extra, the new generation of Sesh ANC True Wireless Earbuds are available for A$149.95, offering 4-mic hybrid active noise canceling technology at a fraction of the usual price. The Sesh also pack 46 hours of battery life (with ANC off) between the case and buds, and 32 hours with ANC on.

The Mod are available now from JB Hi-Fi for $99. The Sesh ANC buds are $149.



